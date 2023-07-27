Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday facilitated release of PM-Kisan installment totalling ₹17,000 crore, announced connecting 1,600 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform to sell their produce, launched Urea Gold (sulphur coated urea) and opened (virtually) over 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (farm input retail outlets) across the country.

Modi also inaugurated five new medical colleges, laid foundation stone for seven more medical colleges and inaugurated six Eklavya Model Residential Schools, all located in Rajasthan, which will go to assembly poll later this year.

However, the event, which was held in Sikar (Rajasthan), in which Modi wanted to convey the Centre’s developmental steps in Rajasthan, was preceded by a tweet from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in which he alleged that Prime Minister Office (PMO) had removed his 3-minute slot at the event, owing to which he could not welcome him in person on stage and doing it over twitter.

The PMO replied to the tweet and also issued a release claiming the slot was very much there. “In accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join,” PMO replied over tweet to Gehlot.

Demanding response

The Rajasthan Chief Minister demanded that Modi responds to issues like demand to roll back Agniveer scheme, demand to declare East Rajasthan Canal Project, a national project, waiver of farm loans availed from public sector banks, caste-based census and 60 per cent funding in three medical colleges being set up by State government in tribal areas.

Though the Prime Minister did not respond to any of the demands during his 24-minute speech, he informed the audience that Gehlot was supposed to attend the programme but could not due to problems in his feet. He wished him speedy recovery.

Highlighting that the Centre has improved facilities at the Khatu Shyamji temple under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, Modi said: “I am confident that with the blessings of Khatu Shyamji, the pace of development will further improve. We will build new identity to Rajasthan’s pride and heritage before the world.”

Inaugurated colleges

The five new medical colleges inaugurated are located in Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Sirohi, Sikar and Sri Ganganagar, and the seven upcoming medical colleges to come up at Baran, Bundi, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Sawai Madhopur, Jaisalmer and Tonk. Out of ₹3,689 crore to be spent on all these 12 medical colleges, the Centre’s share is 60 per cent and State government has contributed the remaining 40 per cent.

The six Eklavya Model Residential Schools, which the prim minister inaugurated, are located in Udaipur, Banswara, Partapgarh Dungarpur and Jodhpur districts and Kendriya Vidyalaya at Tivri.

‘Supporting farmers’

Modi said the onboarding of FPOs on ONDC would make it easier for the farmers to take their produce to the market from any part of the country. He said after (several) decades, a government (the current government) has come that understands the pains and needs of the farmers. The Prime Minister advised the farmers to keep visiting the PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) even if they do not have to buy anything. He also said additional 1.75 lakh PMKSKs will be established before the end of the year.

He said the present government is working in all earnest to reduce the expenses of the farmers and support them in their time of need. Referring to PM Kissan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan), he said over ₹2.60-lakh crore have been directly transferred to the bank accounts of farmers, so far. It has been beneficial to the farmers in covering various expenses, he noted.