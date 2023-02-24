Pitching for an Atmanirbhar Krishi (self-sufficient agriculture), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday exhorted people to allow Indian farmers to reap its benefits as the country has been spending as high as ₹2 lakh crore annually to import a few farm products which can be domestically produced.

Pointing out that earlier the country was depended on the world for food security, Modi said, “But our farmers not only made us self-reliant, but today because of them we have also been able to export. We have made it easier for farmers to access domestic and international markets. But we also have to keep in mind that whether it is self-reliance or exports, our aim should not be limited only to rice and wheat.”

The share of rice and wheat was nearly half at $11.79 billion in export of major agri produce (as promoted by APEDA) worth $24.76 billion (₹1,84,769.23 crore) in 2021-22.

The Prime Minister also said that in 2021-22, about ₹17,000 crore was spent on the import of pulses, ₹25,000 crore on value-added food products and ₹1.5 lakh crore on edible oils.

“About ₹2 lakh crore were spent on the import of only these three (segments) which means this much money went outside the country. This money can reach our farmers, if we become self-sufficient in these agricultural products, too. For the last few years, decisions are being taken in the Budget to take these sectors forward. We increased MSP, promoted pulses production, increased the number of food parks. Along with this, work is also going on in mission mode to become completely self-sufficient in edible oil,” Modi said.

Addressing a webinar on provisions made for the agriculture and co-operative sectors in the next year Budget, Modi said the agricultural budget, which was less than ₹25,000 crore before 2014, has been increased to more than ₹1.25 lakh crore now. “Every Budget in recent years has been called a budget for Gaon, Gareeb and Kisan”, he said.

Complete development

Out of ₹1,31,972.41 crore allocated for two ministries — Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying — in FY23-24, over 73 per cent of the allocations are for three schemes- PM-Kisan, Modified Interest Subvention Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

While the interest subsidy on crop loan was handled by the Finance Ministry before 2014, the other two schemes were launched after Modi became the Prime Minister. The combined budget allocation of the undivided Agriculture Ministry in 2013-14 was ₹30,223.88 crore.

Appeal to youth

Modi said the goal of complete development cannot be achieved until the challenges related to the agriculture sector are eliminated. He also observed that private innovation and investment are keeping a distance from the farm sector leading to lower participation of youth in agriculture when compared with other sectors.

On the Budget announcement of an Accelerator Fund for agritech start-ups, Modi said the government is not only creating digital infrastructure but also preparing funding avenues. He appealed young entrepreneurs to move forward and achieve their goals in the farm sector.