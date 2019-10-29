Monday’s hartal affects cardamom arrivals on Tuesday

Monday’s hartal in Idukki district called by the opposition UDF impacted cardamom arrivals from Tamil Nadu for the auctions to be held on Tuesday.

According to traders, the movement of cardamom lots from Tamil Nadu to the Spices Park at Puttady for auctions was affected; the arrivals were low at 15 tonnes in the morning and 19 tonnes in the afternoon for the auctions conducted by SMTC, Kumily and Sugandhagiri, respectively.

However, traders pointed out that the market is likely to be strong and steady as in the past when sufficient quantities did not arrive in the market for trading. The market is witnessing subdued upcountry demand post Diwali, and this phenomenon is likely to continue for the whole week. Majority of the farmers are in holiday mood; it will take at least a week more for full participation. Harvesting and pooling in many of the plantations were affected due to these holidays, traders said.

Pepper trade not yet started in Kochi

So far this Tuesday morning, there’s been no pepper trade in the Kochi market, as traders have joined for the State-wide protest organised by Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithy against issuance of notices for VAT arrears by the State’s Tax Department.

A spokesman for the Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce said that VAT arrears notices were not in line with the facts and traders had submitted their complaints at the state level. However, the authorities continue to issue notices and creating confusion and fear among traders.