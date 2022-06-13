Monsoon advances further into parts of Gujarat, most parts of Maharashtra

The South-West monsoon has advanced further into some parts of the Arabian sea, parts of Gujarat, the entire Konkan, and most parts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Karnataka, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

It has also set in over some parts of Telangana and Rayalaseema, some parts of Tamil Nadu, a major part of West Bengal and some parts of Bihar as on Monday (June 13), it said.

Further progress

The official weather forecaster said conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance into some parts of the north Arabian Sea, some more parts of Gujarat, south Madhya Pradesh, entire central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

It will also likely advance into some parts of Vidarbha and Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and the Bay of Bengal by Wednesday. The conditions will continue to become favourable for the monsoon to advance into more parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar by Friday, the IMD said.

It said maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius over by Wednesday in north-west India and there will not be any significant changes thereafter. For the rest of India, barring the East, there will not be any significant change until the weekend.

Thundershowers for North-East

IMD said widespread thundershowers are likely over north-east India and adjoining West Bengal and Sikkim until Saturday, while isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, besides West Bengal and Sikkim.

Heavy rainfall is likely over Nagaland and Manipur from Wednesday to Friday, while isolated extreme heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya till Friday.

The rainfall activity is likely to increase over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal with rains being fairly widespread accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds from Wednesday to Friday.

Western Madhya Pradesh will likely experience rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning or gusty winds till the weekend, while eastern Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will experience scattered to fairly widespread rainfall from Tuesday to Thursday.

The IMD said under the influence of an off-shore trough and strong westerly winds along the West Coast in lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely over coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal over the next five days.