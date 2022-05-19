Monsoon arrives over Sri Lanka, four days ahead of schedule

The South-West monsoon arrived over Sri Lanka with the country’s official forecaster predicting showers or thundershowers on Thursday over the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western and Southern provinces.

Fairly heavy showers above five centimetres is likely over Sabaragamuwa and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur over the Northern Province and in Anuradhapura district, while strong winds (40-50 kmph) may prevail along the western slopes of the central hills, the Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and over the Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

Next pit-stop, Kerala

From Sri Lanka, the monsoon usually reaches the Kerala coast over mainland India in a week’s time and is line with India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) predicted date of onset by May 27 (private forecaster Skymet Weather expects it to happen a day earlier).

Global model predictions suggest anytime until May 24 is ripe for the onset, which is within a window of four days on either side of May 27 set by the IMD and three days on either side of May 26 by Skymet Weather.

Rains are forecast to progress along the West Coast until May 31 largely due to lack of support from the Bay since flows may bypass it and blast to the other side, without turning back to India’s East Coast of India.

Rogue ‘low’ off Bay?

This is because a likely low-pressure area being set up by the flows is instead forecast to get lobbed into Indochina (Myanmar-Laos-Thailand) thanks to the sheer strength and intensity of the flows.

It will not be until June 1 or later that the monsoon will regain its moorings in the Bay and direct flows back to East and North-East India. The ‘low’ will need to drop anchor over the North Bay for best effect, with the Head Bay being most ideal.

Extended rain outlook

An extended IMD forecast from May 24 to 26 said the fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall will continue over North-East India (where the Bay arm of the monsoon reaches later), hills of West Bengal, Sikkim and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Isolated light/moderate rainfall is likely over Bihar, the plains of West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, North Haryana and the hills of North-West India thanks to an East-West trough likely spreading itself out over the region.

Clouds have covered most parts of the South Peninsula on Thursday morning as a cyclonic circulation persisted over North Tamil Nadu dragging in the flows.

Deep clouds build

Meanwhile on Thursday morning, satellite pictures showed deep convective clouds rising over the East and South-East Arabian Sea off the Kerala and Karnataka coasts with another bank of rain-bearing clouds headed towards Sri Lanka. Another massive band of thunderclouds was parked over around Myanmar over the North-East Bay where the flows are currently headed and which would give birth to the likely ‘low.’

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Meghalaya for today (Thursday); heavy to very heavy rainfall over Assam, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe; and heavy rainfall over the hills of West Bengal, Sikkim, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.