Monsoon back with a bang in South; bides time in North

Apple’s iPad Pro 2020 12.9-inch review: Versatility meets power
With the Magic Keyboard, it’s a notebook as long as you don’t need PC software not available for it. With the ...
The monsoon has revived over Kerala and Karnataka in the first organised pulse after its onset on June 1 even as it readies to march into parts of North-West India from Central India, where it had dropped anchor after a steady run-in from the Bay of Bengal earlier last week.
The 24 hours ending Monday morning brought heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Saurashtra & Kutch (thanks to a nearby circulation), Odisha, and Kerala, while it was heavy at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Sikkim, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
In the South, the monsoon unleashed its fury along the Kerala coast during this period dumping heavy to very rainfall. Some of the significant rainfall amounts recorded during this period are (in cm): Vatakara-25; Mahe-17; Kannur-18; Kozhikode-7; and Kottayam-6 as early as from Sunday afternoon.
The wet to heavily wet session is forecast to continue with varying intensity till June 26, the IMD outlook said. An extended outlook from June 27-29 said that fairly widespread to widespread rain or thundershowers may continue to lash Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep.
Over Central India, North-West India and East India, the monsoon is being facilitated by a trough (an elongated area of lower pressure), typical of the season and running in from North Punjab to the North-West Bay of Bengal. But its eastern end may shift northward from in the next 2-3 days (from Thursday).
The normal alignment for the trough to ensure a smooth progress of the monsoon is from West Rajasthan across the Gangetic plains into the Bay of Bengal. When its eastern end thus dips into the Bay, it normally scoops up a low-pressure area that is allowed to roll along the trough into North-West India.
But this is not likely the case, as signalled by the IMD, when it says that the eastern end would move northward (likely inland), cutting off the umbilical cord with the Bay and denying time and space for the low to prosper on live moisture feed from the water surface and sustain a low-pressure area.
Instead, a pre-existing cyclonic circulation over North Interior Odisha is likely to double up as the prime mover of the monsoon over the plains over the next three days, the IMD said. The trough and the circulation would combine to drive the rains into the farming heartland of Central and North-West India.
The monsoon will inch its way into more parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand by Tuesday and cover the hills, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, most parts of Punjab, entire Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan by Thursday.
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast to continue over the North-East and adjoining East India during the next 4-5 days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over the hills of West Bengal and Sikkim on Thursday and over Assam & Meghalaya on Thursday and Friday.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
With the Magic Keyboard, it’s a notebook as long as you don’t need PC software not available for it. With the ...
Half of the world’s children, or approximately one billion children each year, are affected by physical, ...
If there ever was a time to recognise doctors, it should be this Doctors’ Day, on July 1. Doctors have, along ...
1. One of the reasons we moved headquarters to Goa from Delhi was to have a better work-life balance and a ...
Associate medical expenses to be adjusted in uniform manner; policyholders to gain
The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the operations and demand in most sectors in the March quarter. Was there any ...
The rupee (INR), after ending last week by half a per cent lower, has today opened on a flat note against the ...
Even before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the markets, the gems and jewellery industry was reeling in FY20 due to ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...