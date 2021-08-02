Monsoon expected to be normal in August

India would receive normal rainfall in the range of 94 to 106 per cent of the long period Average (LPA) of 258.1 millimetre (mm) during the agriculturally important month of August, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said.

The monsoon is expected to be below normal to normal in many areas of central India and some areas over northwest India, while it is projected to be normal to above normal over most parts of peninsular India and northeast India.

Similarly, during the rest of the monsoon season -- August and September months -- would receive rainfall in the range of 95 to 105 per cent of the LPA for the period, which is 428.3 mm.

IMD had forecast 94 to 106 per cent rainfall in July, but the actual rainfall was 93 per cent of the LPA for the month, which was 285 mm, said IMD Director General for Meteorology, M Mohapatra during a press conference here.