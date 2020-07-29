Monsoon gets active over South Peninsula, North-West India

The 24 hours that ended on Wednesday morning saw the monsoon getting active over parts of the country with heavy to very heavy rainfall to extremely heavy falls recorded over Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand; heavy to very heavy over Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and heavy over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Konkan, Goa, Assam and Meghalaya.

Thus, the monsoon is entering a busy phase over the South Peninsula, the West Coast, North-West and adjoining Central India as well as East and parts of North-East India. Bihar appeared to be worst hit by the rising river water levels on Tuesday with severe flood situation being reported from several districts.

In comparison, conditions are better in Assam, Jharkhand and West Bengal. But East India and parts of North-East India cannot afford to lower their guard just yet because a cyclonic circulation over North-East Madhya Pradesh, with a trough extending to Sikkim, buzzing in the backyard.

Lopsided monsoon trough

The western end of the larger monsoon trough has shifted down from the Himalayan foothills, but the eastern end did take the cue on Wednesday. It is expected to do so soon and move down, which could mean heavy rain for East India from lots of moisture from the Bay of Bengal finding its way in.

The presence of the western end of the trough over Firozepur in Punjab and Hissar in Haryana, though slightly northward of its normal position, would attract the monsoon flows from both the Arabian Sea arm emerging from the South-South-West and the Bay of Bengal from the South-East.

Separately, in the South, the monsoon has set up the other productive front over Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Wednesday and progressively into Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next few days.

Thus, the monsoon is buzzing back to its normal active self across disparate regions of the country.

More rain forecast

Significant rainfall (in cm) recorded on Tuesday are: Bageshwar-30; Baderajpur-23; Kottayam-20; Kochi-15; Jammu-11; Anandpur Sahib-10; Mumbai (Colaba)-9; Jamshedpur, Purulia, Bankura and Kolkata-8 each; Dehradun, Punalur and Haflong-7 each; Wardha and Dharmapuri-6 each; Pantnagar, Bareilly, Amini Divi, Thiruvananthapuram and Majbat-5 each.

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) outlook for Thursday said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, hills of West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Kerala.

High wind threat over seas

It would be heavy over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Konkan, Goa, Telangana, Rayalaseema, North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Enhanced monsoon conditions would also mean strong winds (speeds of 50-60 km/hr) over south-west and adjoining West-Central Arabian Sea (around Lakshadweep). It would be squally (40-50 km/hr) over the Andaman Sea, the Gulf of Mannar and along and off Kerala-Karnataka coasts and Lakshadweep areas. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.