Monsoon on course to arrive over Kerala coast next week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects conditions to continue to be favourable for further progress of the South-West monsoon across both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, leading to onset over Kerala early next week.

It will not, however, have any support from the rain-boosting Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) wave that passes periodically from West to East over the North Indian Ocean (including the Arabian Sea and the Bay). This would mean it would need to tap its own reserves and leverage internal dynamics to precipitate the onset.

In line with onset forecasts

The IMD expects the onset to unfold by May 27 with a model error of +/-4 days while private forecaster Skymet Weather has fixed May 26 (+/-3 days) .As per IMD’s assessment, the monsoon will push itself towards the target by advancing closer over the South and Central Bay as well as the South Arabian Sea in two days.

The strong flows from the Arabian Sea and a trough over the South Peninsula (which will fold up after the onset) during May 26 to June 1 will drop light to moderate to fairly widespread to widespread rain over the South-West Peninsula and isolated to scattered over the rest of Peninsular India. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala, coastal and South Interior Karnataka during many days of the week.

Rain deficit lower

Rainfall during May 26 to June 1 is likely to be normal to above normal over the South Peninsula and Central India; near normal over East and North-East India; and below normal over North-West India. The pre-monsoon rainfall deficit so far (March 1-May 18) has vastly improved to -5 per cent, riding on an excess over the South Peninsula (+64 per cent) and North-East India (+29 per cent). This was matched only by big deficits over Central India (-57 per cent) and North-West India (-77 per cent).

A basin-wide view of cloud build-up over the Arabian Sea, the Bay of Bengal and the South Peninsula on Friday morning, backed up by strong south-westerly monsoon flows.

‘Low’ forms, to intensify

Thursday’s cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Martaban and adjoining Myanmar intensified as a low-pressure area by the same evening. The IMD expects it to intensify further and move towards Myanmar as already indicated in these columns. It will enhance flows over the North Andaman Sea and adjoining East-Central Bay to speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph. Since their bulk would be diverted to Myanmar, gains for India (East and North-East) would be limited.

Trough over North India

This may confine the monsoon’s progress along the West Coast, adjacent South Peninsula and parts of Central India. It would require another in-situ circulation in the Bay to anchor flows and direct them back inland until May 28 when forecasts are available. A trough thrown open by a western disturbance will invite cooler south-westerly-turned-south-easerlies from the Bay into North-West India, while moisture-laden westerlies from the Arabian Sea will put a cap on temperatures over Central India.