Monsoon onset may lack the usual vigour

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
India Meteorological Department (IMD) may have pushed back the eagerly awaited onset of the South-West monsoon over the Kerala coast from May 31 to June 3, but global models do not appear to have reached a consensus over ‘classical onset’ conditions developing until at least 4-5 days hence.
Sources tracking the build-up told BusinessLine that the IMD may be able to declare an ‘onset’ on June 3 (Thursday) but the rains may fail to measure up to give the season the usual vigorous start to it. Worse, the rains may not sustain over Kerala though areas to its North may witness reasonably wet days.
Some of this could be even pre-monsoonal in nature, the sources said. There are a series of diagnostic pre-conditions which should evolve fully to set up the usual dynamic onset conditions marked by heavy rainfall over Kerala. But these are conspicuous by their absence at least as of Tuesday.
Among these pre-conditions are strong cross-equatorial flows from the Southern Hemisphere from deep to the South of Sri Lanka before they turn in as south-westerly winds off the Somalia coast. These winds are hampered by a building cyclone in the South-East Indian Ocean, which is currently redirecting some flows to itself.
This has weakened the cross-equatorial flows. This has, in turn, affected wind speed and direction (orientation) over the South-East Arabian Sea, the gateway for the monsoon into Kerala, which is another pre-condition. Winds are yet to fall in place to being copybook westerly or south-westerly along the Kerala coast.
The other pre-conditions relate to the presence of a classical monsoon vortex that presides over a dramatic onset over Kerala. This vortex usually builds over the South-East Arabian Sea or closer to the Kerala coast and is the fulcrum around which the flows converge before they blast in full strength into the coast.
Last, but not the least, is the development of a full-blown offshore monsoon trough along the Kerala coast, an elongated area of lower pressure, that might run all the way down from Gujarat to Kerala coast during active monsoon conditions and even act a proxy for the onset vortex that sits farther out in the sea.
There have been instances when the offshore trough has thrown up a vortex-like situation within to preside over a spectacular onset. But none of these are in view as is clear from the weather charts. They won’t evolve at least until the building rogue cyclone in the South-East Indian Ocean weakens, sources said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...