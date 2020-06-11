Agri Business

Monsoon propels itself to within 250 km of Mumbai

Vinson Kurian Thiruvananthapuram | Updated on June 11, 2020 Published on June 11, 2020

Low-pressure area in Bay buys more time for itself

In its third substantive northward jump since onset, the monsoon has propelled itself into more parts of Maharashtra; covered Karnataka, entire Goa and parts of Konkan, Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh; and most parts of Telangana, parts of South Chhattisgarh and South Odisha on Thursday.

The monsoon had arrived over Kerala on the normal date of June 1 and had covered the entire State on the second day itself, thanks to initiation of severe cyclone Nisarga in close vicinity. In the second phase, it had reached up to Karwar in Coastal Karnataka a few days ago.

Going forward, a couple of incoming western disturbances and a low pressure area washing over from the Bay of Bengal and its meandering course over East India might set up an expansive phase of the monsoon over Central, East and North-West India bringing heavy to heavy rainfall into the next week.

Knocking on Mumbai’s door

Strong winds speeding up to 50-60 km/hr may prevail along and off the Goa-Karnataka coasts for a second day on Friday and only slightly less pacey at 45-55 km/hr to the North and West of the Lakshadweep Islands in the Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea over these areas.

On the West Coast, the monsoon has reached within 250 km of its next major pit-stop of Mumbai on Thursday, with its northern limit also linking Solapur, Ramagundam, Jagdalpur and Gopalpur and across the Bay of Bengal into Agartala, Chaparmukh (Assam) and Tezpur in North-East India.

Leisurely pace of low

Other regions covered on the day include Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada; remaining parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura; most of Arunachal Pradesh; and more parts of Assam and Meghalaya even as the monsoon was priming itself for onward progress across the landscape.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects the monsoon to enter more parts of Maharashtra; remaining parts of Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, entire Sikkim, and more parts of Odisha and West Bengal during the next two days even as a facilitating low-pressure area lurked over the nearby seas.

Moving towards Odisha

As predicted by the IMD, the low has moved West-North-West from the previous day’s moorings and was located over the West-Central and adjoining North-West Bay of Bengal off the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts. It may move further West-North-West closer to the Odisha coast.

Its unhurried movement will sustain heavy to very heavy and isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa during the next 2-3 days and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over interior Karnataka, interior Maharashtra and Odisha during the subsequent two days.

