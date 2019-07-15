Monsoon set to revive over South

Autoshock
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
Konkan, Goa and Coastal Karnataka will receive rains from Tuesday, which will spread out to Karnataka and Kerala in a keenly awaited fresh spell over parts of the South Peninsula.
The evolving pattern will resemble monsoon onset conditions with the West Coast receiving the first showers before they extend to other parts of Peninsular India.
A helpful circulation/low-pressure area would form over the Bengal and Odisha coasts and move down along the East Coast to just off Andhra Pradesh to preside over the spell.
This phase would also witness the ongoing heavy rainfall over North-East India and the rest of North India decrease in intensity, the India Met Department (IMD) said on Monday.
The national forecaster indicated that the first few showers of the fresh spell may have already materialised over parts of Konkan, Goa and Coastal Karnataka and continue over the next five days.
The Regional Met Centre in Chennai said that rainfall in varying amounts was recorded at most places over Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep till Monday morning.
Similar weather was reported also in many places over Kerala and Karnataka; and at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.
Coastal Karnataka saw heavy to very rain lash (in cm) in Gokarna-14; Manki, Karwar and Honavar-13 each; Ankola-11; and Kumta-10 during the 24 hours ending on Monday morning.
Most places in Lakshadweep and many places in Kerala received heavy rain including in Minicoy (Lakshadweep)-11; and Chalakudy-8; and Vaikom and Enamackel- 7 each (all in Kerala).
An extended outlook from the IMD signalled enhanced rainfall over the South Peninsula and East India.
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
At its recent meeting with top industry CEOs from TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter ...
On May 14, NITI Aayog announced that only electric three-wheelers should be produced after March 31, 2023. All ...
A snazzy looking device with a bouquet of desirable features
The dollar’s weakness helped gold cross the $1,400-mark
With the express intention to make India self-reliant in the supply of steel, to reduce the environmental ...
Will trim price volatility, help traders mitigate risk
The SME exchanges of the BSE and the NSE offer investors a route to buy into under-researched stocks that can ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...