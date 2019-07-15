Monsoon set to revive over South

Konkan, Goa and Coastal Karnataka will receive rains from Tuesday, which will spread out to Karnataka and Kerala in a keenly awaited fresh spell over parts of the South Peninsula.

The evolving pattern will resemble monsoon onset conditions with the West Coast receiving the first showers before they extend to other parts of Peninsular India.

Bay ‘low’ on anvil

A helpful circulation/low-pressure area would form over the Bengal and Odisha coasts and move down along the East Coast to just off Andhra Pradesh to preside over the spell.

This phase would also witness the ongoing heavy rainfall over North-East India and the rest of North India decrease in intensity, the India Met Department (IMD) said on Monday.

The national forecaster indicated that the first few showers of the fresh spell may have already materialised over parts of Konkan, Goa and Coastal Karnataka and continue over the next five days.

The Regional Met Centre in Chennai said that rainfall in varying amounts was recorded at most places over Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep till Monday morning.

Similar weather was reported also in many places over Kerala and Karnataka; and at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Coastal Karnataka saw heavy to very rain lash (in cm) in Gokarna-14; Manki, Karwar and Honavar-13 each; Ankola-11; and Kumta-10 during the 24 hours ending on Monday morning.

Most places in Lakshadweep and many places in Kerala received heavy rain including in Minicoy (Lakshadweep)-11; and Chalakudy-8; and Vaikom and Enamackel- 7 each (all in Kerala).

An extended outlook from the IMD signalled enhanced rainfall over the South Peninsula and East India.