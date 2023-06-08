The South-West Monsoon, a key factor for India’s agricultural production, has set in over Kerala. However, the onset of monsoon, which accounts for about 85 per cent of the country’s total rainfall, has been delayed by a week.

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) special press release said the monsoon advanced into the remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea and some parts of the central Arabian Sea, the entire Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, most parts of south Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

The IMD said conditions are favourable for further advancement of the monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Karnataka and some more parts of southwest, Central and northeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of northeastern states during next 48 hours.

