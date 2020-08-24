Monsoon to pound S-W Rajasthan, Gujarat today

South-West Rajasthan and Gujarat are slated to come under a wave of heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy fall at isolated places on Monday as a remnant low-pressure area (from a well-marked low) is parked over South Rajasthan this (Monday) morning, an update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand also during the course of the day. Apart from this, a successor low-pressure area has popped up over North Bay of Bengal, delayed by a day from what was predicted earlier by the IMD. It would scale up rainfall over East and adjoining North-East India from today.

Rains for East India too

In this manner, the new low would bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to Odisha and heavy rainfall over the plains of West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Konkan and Goa. Moderate thunderstorm, accompanied with lightning at isolated places, are very likely over the plains of West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Kerala.

Strong winds (reaching 50-60 km/hr) have been forecast over South-West and adjoining West-Central Arabian Sea and at 45-55 km/hr over North Arabian Sea for today (Monday). Squally weather (with winds speeding to 45-55 km/hr) may also prevail over Gujarat-North Maharashtra coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these sea areas.

Meanwhile, the low South Rajasthan may nearly westwards across West Rajasthan during the next two days and weaken, but would still leave a cyclonic circulation meandering in the region for the next two to three days. This is pregnant with the possibility of continued rain here for as many days, given the presence of an active parent monsoon trough in the neighbourhood.

Active monsoon trough

The monsoon trough, the backbone of the seasonal weather system, starts from Jaisalmer to the centre of the low over South Rajasthan and across Guna, Satna, Daltonganj, Bankura, Digha before connecting with the centre of the new low-pressure area over North Bay. It is aligned southward of its normal position, which enhances it capability to facilitate rainfall in the region.

The IMD assesses that these systems would combine to trigger isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely over South-West Rajasthan and Gujarat state today (Monday); isolated heavy to very heavy falls over East Rajasthan; over West Rajasthan on Tuesday and Wednesday; and over Saurashtra and Kutch on Wednesday.

Rains to return to North-West

The new low over North Bay would drive up rainfall over East India from Monday and over Central India from Tuesday. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls have been forecast over Odisha from Monday to Wednesday with isolated extremely heavy falls on Tuesday; over plains of West Bengal during on Tuesday and Wednesday; and over Jharkhand on Wednesday and Thursday.

Convergence of easterly winds from the Bay and south-westerlies from the Arabian Sea would blow up rains back again over Northwest India from Tuesday. Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh may receive fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls while it would be heavy to very heavy over Uttarakhand from Tuesday to Friday. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh may witness fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls on Wednesday and Thursday.

