Monsoon to return to North-West India from Thursday

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The rain-maker Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) wave is in the process of exiting the East Indian Ocean after depositing a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal and reviving the monsoon, but the area of enhanced precipitation will move out along with the wave to South-East Asia.
The MJO wave is expected to be of some consequence to India as it enters re-energised into the South China Sea and adjoining West Pacific, and in a 'reverse kick' lets loose a rain wave back to the Bay of Bengal from the remnant of a tropical storm likely developing around the Philippines.
The US Climate Prediction Centre sees this rain wave in the Bay hitting the East Coast of India along the Andhra Pradesh coast and triggering another spell over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha, Central Maharashtra and South Madhya Pradesh during next (last) week of August.
On Wednesday, the previous day's low-pressure area that emerged over land from the Bay of Bengal has weakened into a cyclonic circulation. India Meteorological Department (IMD) spotted it over Jharkhand and expects it to move across North-East Madhya Pradesh during the next two days.
The day also saw heavy to heavy rainfall over the plains of West Bengal, Sikkim, Marathawada, Arunachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and heavy over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Gujarat, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Telangana and Odisha.
The western end of the monsoon trough lies north of its normal position but may shift back to its normal position in the next two days to receive the incoming circulation. This will revive the monsoon yet again over North-West India. The eastern end is already in the normal position.
Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is forecast over East Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand from Thursday to Saturday; over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh on Friday and Saturday; isolated heavy to very heavy over Uttarakhand on Thursday and Friday. Fairly widespread rain with isolated heavy falls is likely over Bihar from Friday to Sunday.
With the weakening of the low-pressure area, the remnant circulation has opened out a North-South trough from Vidarbha to Coastal Tamil Nadu across Telangana and Rayalaseema. This is a corridor of potential weather activity along the East Coast, which models indicated from early on.
The IMD has forecast enhanced rainfall activity over Central and adjoining North Peninsular India during next 2-3 days. Fairly widespread to widespread rain with isolated heavy falls is likely over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand and plains of West Bengal on Wednesday and Thursday; over Madhya Pradesh until Friday; and over Telangana and Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.
Widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls will continue over North-East India and the plains of West Bengal and Sikkim for two more days. The rain activity may relent during the subsequent three days, with isolated heavy rainfall marking the overall weather.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A companionable book filled with personal advice shared with honesty
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
As birds perform acrobatic aerial displays, insects and beetles helicopter under green canopies, and buffaloes ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...