The ongoing monsoon transition period (South-West to North-East) from October 1 to 17 has generated a large surplus of 82 per cent until Monday evening, with North-West India topping the chart with a massive +277 per cent, followed at quite some distance by Central India (+92 per cent); the South Peninsula (+52 per cent); and East and North-East India (+41 per cent).

Uttar Pradesh, which faced big rain deficits for most part of the prevailing South-West monsoon, received the highest amount of rain during this period. The meteorological subdivision of West Uttar Pradesh was pounded with a huge surplus of +703 per cent, while East Uttar Pradesh recorded +402 per cent, India Meteorological Department (IMD) statistics revealed.

Other big surpluses

The next biggest gains occurred over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi (+391 per cent), followed by snow and avalanche-hit Uttarakhand at +355 per cent. Over adjoining Central India, West Madhya Pradesh topped with +313 per cent, while East Madhya Pradesh received +187 per cent rainfall. The rest of the surplus rain falling across the country was in double-digits, while at least five meteorological subdivisions have returned deficits. The largest deficits are in Saurashtra and Kutch (-52 per cent) and West Rajasthan (-51 per cent), two border areas from where the South-West monsoon exited first.

Rain-deficit areas, too

Other deficit sub-divisions are Lakshadweep (-42 per cent)and Kerala and Mahe (-35 per cent) over the South Peninsula, and Nagaland-Mizoram-Manipur-Tripura (-24 per cent) over North-East India. These areas proved beyond the reach of the rain-generating western disturbances moving across North-West, or cyclonic circulations/ troughs extending from the Arabian Sea or the Bay of Bengal to the North Peninsula, Central or North-West India, either by themselves or by way of mutual interactions.

The withdrawal line of the South-West monsoon has advanced to the North Peninsula and East India, which will confine rain to the South Peninsula, where the North-East monsoon is due to arrive.

Morning satellite pictures

The IMD said this (Tuesday) morning that the withdrawal line passed through Lumding, Kailashahar, Berhampore, Kanke, Bilaspur, Brahmapuri, Buldana and Dahanu. The over-staying South-West monsoon is expected to exit more parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, interior Maharashtra and Jharkhand, interior Odisha and the entire West Bengal by Wednesday. Satellite pictures this (Tuesday) morning showed large clusters of thunderclouds over the South-East Arabian Sea off the Kerala and Karnataka coast, while those over the Bay of Bengal were being sheared away from the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coast by a western disturbance moving across North and East India.

Weather forecast

