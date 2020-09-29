Monsoon withdrawal may gather pace over next two days

There has been no further progress in the withdrawal of the monsoon on the second day after the process began from West Rajasthan on Monday, but the India Meteorological Department (IMD) assessed that conditions are becoming favourable for it to proceed during the next two days.

This period would likely see the monsoon exit from most parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, the hills of North-West India and some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, leaving some States/Union Territories with rain deficits.

Also read: Reservoir storage at 99% of last year

Rain for parts of South India

A cyclonic circulation over the West-Central Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast may cause scattered rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning parts of South Peninsular India during the next two days. Dry weather may prevail over North-West India for the next five days.

On the other hand, the IMD has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and isolated heavy falls over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and South Interior Karnataka for the rest of the day today (Tuesday).

During the 24 hours ended Tuesday morning, heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry while it was heavy over East Rajasthan, the lone such occurrence over North-West India.

Also read: South-West monsoon exits parts of Rajasthan, Punjab

May spread to East and North-East

Main stations receiving rainfall (in cm) are: Car Nicobar-15; Cuddalore-12; Nagapattinam-10; Madurai and Villupuram-6; Namkkal and Perambalur-4; Mount Abu, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Salem, Thanjavur, Long Island, Maya Bandar, Hut Bay and Atiramapattinam-3 each; Chikkamagaluru, Chennai, Nagpur Sonegaon and Kolkata-2 each.

The IMD further said that rainfall activity is expected to increase over the North-Eastern States from Thursday (October 1) with fairly widespread and isolated heavy falls over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until the weekend (Saturday).

An extended outlook from October 4 to 6 said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is likely over parts of North-East and adjoining East India. Isolated to scattered rainfall may break out over parts of north-western parts of Peninsular India as well.