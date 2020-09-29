Monsoon withdrawal may gather pace over next two days

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
There has been no further progress in the withdrawal of the monsoon on the second day after the process began from West Rajasthan on Monday, but the India Meteorological Department (IMD) assessed that conditions are becoming favourable for it to proceed during the next two days.
This period would likely see the monsoon exit from most parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, the hills of North-West India and some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, leaving some States/Union Territories with rain deficits.
Also read: Reservoir storage at 99% of last year
A cyclonic circulation over the West-Central Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast may cause scattered rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning parts of South Peninsular India during the next two days. Dry weather may prevail over North-West India for the next five days.
On the other hand, the IMD has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and isolated heavy falls over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and South Interior Karnataka for the rest of the day today (Tuesday).
During the 24 hours ended Tuesday morning, heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry while it was heavy over East Rajasthan, the lone such occurrence over North-West India.
Also read: South-West monsoon exits parts of Rajasthan, Punjab
Main stations receiving rainfall (in cm) are: Car Nicobar-15; Cuddalore-12; Nagapattinam-10; Madurai and Villupuram-6; Namkkal and Perambalur-4; Mount Abu, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Salem, Thanjavur, Long Island, Maya Bandar, Hut Bay and Atiramapattinam-3 each; Chikkamagaluru, Chennai, Nagpur Sonegaon and Kolkata-2 each.
The IMD further said that rainfall activity is expected to increase over the North-Eastern States from Thursday (October 1) with fairly widespread and isolated heavy falls over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until the weekend (Saturday).
An extended outlook from October 4 to 6 said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is likely over parts of North-East and adjoining East India. Isolated to scattered rainfall may break out over parts of north-western parts of Peninsular India as well.
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
Instead of applause/abuse, doctors want steps to ensure their safety, and that of their families
Biopharma companies’ disclosures will help the public overcome ‘vaccine hesitancy’
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...