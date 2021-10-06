Monsoon withdrawal starts in Rajasthan, Gujarat

The officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have indicated the beginning of the withdrawal of South-West Monsoon from Rajasthan and adjoining parts of North Gujarat from Wednesday.

As the monsoon makes withdrawal, the bountiful rains during September has saved the day for farmers in Gujarat, which was otherwise staring at a drought with nearly 57 per cent deficit till August 31.

During September, the State received 426.21 mm, which is much higher than regular rainfall for the month. By the end of the month, total rainfall stood at 788.61 mm, covering 94 per cent of the long period average (LPA) of 840 mm. The rainfall during August was 65.32 mm, one of the lowest for the month in years.

Manorama Mohanty, Director, IMD - Ahmedabad, stated that the monsoon withdrawal has started from Wednesday from Rajasthan and North Gujarat.

“This year September got excess rainfall in comparison to last year. But this has happened earlier also. There are instances when it doesn't rain during the earlier months of the monsoon period, it rains during later months even in October,” Mohanty told Businessline adding that heavy downpour in pockets isn't a unique phenomenon.

As per the latest rainfall data till October 5, 2021, Gujarat received total 799 mm rainfall or 95 per cent of the LPA. The desert district, Kutch has received excess rainfall by 11 per cent at 494 mm against LPA of 442 mm, Saurashtra too received 13 per cent more rains than LPA at 796 mm. Rainfall in North Gujarat remained 28 per cent deficient at 513 mm against LPA of 717 for the region, East and Central Gujarat received 16 per cent less rainfall so far. South Gujarat has received 93 per cent of the season's average rains.

Notably, the farmers, who were desperately waiting for the rains to save their kharif crops, faced massive damage due to flooding and waterlogging following the excessive rains.

Major kharif crops for Gujarat include groundnut, cotton, pulses, soybean and cereals. As per the state agriculture department, a total of 84.53 lakh hectare has been covered under kharif sowing till October 4, a tad lower than last year's 86.49 lakh hectares. While some crops such as sesame seed, pulses, cotton, groundnut may face damage to different magnitude, increased water availability at the reservoirs has brightened the prospects for rabi crop sowing - primarily wheat and spices.

The 206 reservoirs in the State have combined total 4,82,789 million cubic feet of water stored, or about 86 per cent filling.