Monsoon withdrawal yet to start; rains lash parts of South

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
The new front opened by the monsoon over the South Peninsula continues to see action with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall over South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala and heavy rain over Rayalaseema, Konkan, Goa, Lakshadweep and Coastal and North Interior Karnataka today (Thursday).
A western disturbance and a remnant monsoon circulation would combine to trigger heavy rain over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. So monsoon withdrawal from West Rajasthan may take more time to start.
The weaker overall monsoon over North-West and Central India is indicated best by the alignment of the parent trough whose western end lies near the normal position and the eastern end to north of its normal position. When these ends lie south of their normal positions, it provides for active monsoon conditions as were manifest through the last week.
The monsoon trough passes through Ganganagar, Hissar, Gwalior, Satna, Ranchi, Bankura and eastwards to Manipur across Bangladesh and South Assam. While not dipping into the Bay waters, the eastern end of the trough will generate easterly-to-south-easterly winds thanks to its very construction and alignment, causing rain, thundershowers and lightning across the region.
A cyclonic circulation over the plains of West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand and another cyclonic circulation over West-Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining South-West Bay of Bengal off South Coastal Andhra Pradesh-North Tamil Nadu are now the principal weather makers currently over land. It is the latter that has piloted the active monsoon front over the South Peninsula.
The former is expected to cause fairly widespread rainfall, with heavy falls, thunderstorms and lightning over East and Central India until tomorrow (Friday). Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorms and lightning are also forecast for North-West India and adjoining hills today, as the western disturbance runs into monsoon easterlies.
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorms and lightning have been forecast for Peninsular India during the next three-four days as the circulation in the Bay crosses over into the Arabian Sea. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu for the rest of today (Thursday).
An extended outlook from September 8-10 said that fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls may lash East, North-East, and South Peninsular India. Isolated to scattered rainfall is forecast over parts of North-West and adjoining Central India while dry weather may likely descend over Gujarat state and West Rajasthan, which witnessed flooding rain last week.
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
The stock of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, that registered its lifetime high of ₹1,128.9 in early August ...
₹1134 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1120110011451160 Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,120 if the ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...