Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical & Engineering Training (CIFNET) is conducting training programmes for fishermen to address the critical gaps in the fishery sector such as safety, security, and welfare of fishermen; enhancing production and productivity; increasing processing and value addition.

To reach out to the fisherfolk across the country, CIFNET constituted a task force and designed training programmes for various coastal States and Union Territories. This includes capacity building in deep sea fishing and on-board handling of tuna, defect rectification & maintenance of boat engines and fishing practices, life-saving appliances and safety at sea, communication and navigation equipment on-board fishing vessels, hygienic handling and preservation of catch onboard fishing vessels etc.

Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) scheme aims to bring about the blue revolution through sustainable and responsible development of the fishery sector and it is a breakthrough for the uplift of the fishermen. The scheme is designed to address various critical gaps in the fishery industry.

More than 3,000 fishermen were benefited through various in-house and outreach skill development training programmes conducted by CIFNET during the last 3 years.

CIFNET, being a national training institute for deep sea fishery training, plays a pivotal role to enhance the quality of life of the fishermen by upgrading their skills for the safe and effective operation of deep sea fishing vessels and thereby increasing productivity through various training programmes. Through these training programmes, the fishermen across the coastal States and Union Territories have been able to enhance their overall skills in tapping the deep sea fishery resources by following adequate safety measures and seamanship practices.