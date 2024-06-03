After Amul, Mother Dairy said it will increase its liquid milk across markets from Monday. This has been triggered by an increase in production costs and heatwave stress.

The dairy product major said prices are being hiked ₹2 per litre across all operating markets of the country from June 3 onwards.

“The increase in consumer price is mainly to compensate the producers for increased production costs, which have been on the rise for over one year,” the statement added.

Mother Dairy had last revised its liquid milk prices in February 2023.

“Despite paying higher prices towards milk procurement in the last few months, the consumer prices were kept intact. Moreover, the heat stress across the country has been unprecedented and it is likely to further impact milk production,” the company added.

Mother Dairy said it passes an average of around 75-80 per cent of the sales realization from milk towards its procurement, thereby ensuring the sustenance of dairy farming and the availability of quality milk.

“The surge in farm prices is only being partially passed on to the consumers, with an effective revision of 3-4%, thereby securing the interests of both the milk producers and the consumers,” the company’s statement added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit