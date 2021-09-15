MPEDA calls for value addition in fish exports to double producers’ income

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
KS Srinivas, Chairman, Marine Product Export Development Authority (MPEDA), has emphasised the need to focus on value added fish exports, to double producers’ income.
He said that India has taken a new approach to the presently laid fish exporting system by establishing its position as the lion’s shareholder in fresh fish export to overseas markets.
Covid, sluggish overseas markets, hit India’s seafood exports in 2020-21
Srinivas was speaking at the online inaugural function of the four-day-long international virtual training programme on ‘Value Chain Management in Fisheries’ organised by ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (ICAR-CIFT) in collaboration with the New Delhi-based African-Asian Rural Development Organisation (AARDO).
The MPEDA chairman also expressed concern over many issues in fish exports, such as lack of access to suitable technologies, modern machineries, skilled manpower, improved market infrastructure and high-end technology development. He appreciated the role of CIFT in this regard, especially with the development of cutting-edge technologies and capacity building measures to promote value addition in fisheries.
The online international training, which is being attended by 74 participants from 23 AARDO member countries, comprising 34 from 9 Asian countries and 40 from 14 African countries, is the second of the series of training that CIFT is entrusted with for the present year.
Indian seafood exports hit the Great Wall at Chinese ports
CIFT Director Ravishankar CN stressed the importance of fisheries sector in ensuring nutritional security and also the need to reduce post-harvest loss in the fisheries sector by developing better cold chain facilities.
AARDO Secretary General, Manoj Nardeo Singh, pointed out that many developing countries have failed to maximise the value of fish owing to constraints such as large-scale post-harvest loss and challenges in production, distribution and marketing, This has created an alarming situation in aquaculture value chain, he said adding that the programme may give an impetus to the effort to bring a balance in value chain management system.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
₹1550 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1545153015621580 Outlook is bearish. Go short on a break below the support ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...