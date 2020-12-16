Mpeda opens aqua farmers call centre in Vijayawada

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
In a first of its kind initiative, the Marine Products Export Development Authority (Mpeda) has launched a multilingual call centre for aqua farmers at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, which will address their technical issues and impart knowledge about efficient farming methods by domain experts round the clock.
Mpeda Chairman KS Srinivas said it would help the aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh to seek advice by experienced experts for addressing their concerns and following Best Management Practices (BMPs) to boost production and ensure quality of the produce.
“I request the aqua farmers to make use of the toll-free number 1800-425-4648 with IVRS facility established at Vijayawada to clear their technical doubts from the experts. It will also help them in seeking information about the various support schemes extended by the field offices of Mpeda,” he added.
Andhra Pradesh contributes more than 60 per cent to the overall marine products export basket.
India produced 7, 47,111 tonnes of shrimps last year, of which more than 68 per cent had come from Andhra Pradesh alone from its over 52,000 shrimp farms covering a water spread area of 75,000 hectares.
Mpeda Director Karthikeyan said the small-scale aquaculture farmers are encountering problems in getting proper guidance and technical support, especially during the culture period of farming. “It forces them to seek advice from inexperienced consultants and feed/input suppliers who hold sway over majority of small aquaculture farms. This often leads to crop failures and quality issues,” he pointed out.
