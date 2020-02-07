Mpeda programme to certify shrimp quality

Lacklustre Expo lit up only by EVs, and the coming China wave
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
The Marine Products Export Development Authority has launched a certification system for aquaculture, that guarantees quality shrimp post larvae (PL) and authenticates their quality in the highly competitive international market.
Called, Shaphari, the ‘Antibiotic-free Certification’, is an end-to-end solution that enables Mpeda to audit the post larvaes offered by hatcheries across the country.
The move comes in the context of top world bodies having identified a rapid evolution of drug-resistant bacteria called superbugs. As the WHO and the UN have identified the emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria strains as a high-priority public health concern, farmers in India are bound to buy antibiotic-free post larvaes from hatcheries certified by a governing body.
The entire certification process will be online in tune with the government e-governance programme. There are various certifications systems, such as MSC, BAP etc., which are otherwise offshore certification processes, unaffordable to the small and marginal Indian farmers. The present initiative will make the certification scheme affordable to the small and marginal aqua farmers in India.
Exporters can use the certification as a credible proof while trading globally. It involves a real-time, four-phased audit recording. The scheme is in conformity with the FAO guidelines on certification of aquaculture.
