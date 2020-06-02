Agri Business

MPEDA’s demo farm sets new standard in seabass production

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on June 02, 2020 Published on June 02, 2020

Setting a new standard, a demonstration farm of the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquaculture (RGCA), which works under the MPEDA, has produced 15 tonnes of seabass from just one hectare area.

MPEDA officials said that the initiative would encourage the farming community to grow this delectable fish as an alternative species for shrimp aquaculture and earn lucrative prices from its huge demand in domestic and foreign markets.

The demonstration farm of MPEDA-RGCA, established at Karaikal in Pondicherry, had stocked seabass seeds (1.5 to 2.0 cm) produced from the hatchery in the said area. In a period of mere 10 months, 15 tonnes of fish having an average body weight of 1.2-1.5 kg were raised.

The fish were fed with artificial floating pellet feeds and the food conversion ratio (FCR) was found to be extremely encouraging at 1:1.8. The production cost was ₹300 per kg and the fishs were sold at the farm gate for ₹420-450 per kg. A profit of ₹17 lakh was earned from the seabass fish produced from the demo farm area.

Option for diversification

Enthused by the results of the demonstration farm, MPEDA Chairman KS Srinivas said: “Seabass is a boss of diversified aquaculture. It will induce aquaculture farmers to diversify their cultivation choices, especially as an alternative to shrimp farming.”

Seabass (Lates calcarifer) is traditionally produced as plate fish for the restaurant trade, but it is now largely sold as fillets for direct sales to major supermarkets. It is an ideal fish for farming in freshwater, brackish water, and saline waters, and can be cultured in the open pond as well as in cages. It has white flaky flesh and milky flavour, highly preferred by consumers, and fetches around ₹400-500 in local markets. It has good demand and value in both the domestic and export markets.

The RGCA operates a three-million fry/fingerlings capacity state-of-the art seabass hatchery at Thoduvai in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district, the first of its kind in India. So far 18 million seeds have been produced and supplied to the farming community across the country as an alternative species for shrimp aquaculture.

Published on June 02, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
fisheries
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Horticulture crops at risk due to locust attacks: Motilal Oswal
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.