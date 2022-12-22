Mr. Milkman by EverAg, a SaaS platform empowering more than 125 dairy players and milk brands with customer subscriptions and deliveries, has reported a 12 per cent rise in its milk throughput in 2022 compared to 2021.

A statement from the company said it facilitated the sale of milk worth ₹117 crore from January to December of 2021 through its platform. This year till December, the company will be touching ₹130 crore, it said.

Apart from milk, the other value-added products for its clients have been bread and buttermilk, followed by ghee, dahi (yogurt), paneer, butter, and cheese.

What the stats say

The sale of bread and buttermilk grew by 125 per cent and 135 per cent, respectively, in 2022 compared to 2021 on the platform of the company. The sale of ghee increased by 22.44 per cent, dahi by 40 per cent, paneer by 9.27 per cent, butter by 29.10 per cent, and cheese by 15.55 per cent, it said.

With this, Mr. Milkman recorded its highest sales recorded on its platform, post-pandemic. In 2021, the platform recorded a sale of ₹46.50 lakh worth of coconut water across India. This year, coconut water has already accounted for ₹1.86 crore, registering a jump of almost 300 per cent, it said.

Quoting Samarth Setia, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the company, the statement said: “In the last two years, there was a significant drop in the consumption from higher-value dairy products to lower-value products across India. But this year has been good. Our revenues have gone up significantly. That is also because we invested heavily in upgrading our application to offer our customers a more dynamic user experience. In 2023, we will introduce new solutions to our software products.”