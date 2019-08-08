MS Swamianathan award for environment protection conferred upon Kenneth M Quinn

The Rotary Club of Madras East on Thursday conferred the MS Swamianathan Award for Environment Protection upon Kenneth M Quinn, President of the World Food Prize Foundation.

The award was presented for his contribution to global food security and sustainability.

The annual award presented in association with FMCG player CavinKare is aimed at recognising individuals, company or NGO which has directly or indirectly responsible for heightening environmental protection and awareness in any part of the world.

Quinn, who was also a former U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Cambodia is globally renowned for his works on Food & Agriculture with a particular focus on the supply of nutritious food.

"The single greatest challenge for the future is whether sustainable and nutritious food can be fed to about 9-10 billion people who will be in the planet by 2050," said Kenneth M Quinn after accepting the award.

Lauding M S Swaminathan for his contribution to agriculture, Quinn said 'green revolution' which increased food production and reduced poverty, is the single important movement in the history of the human race.

Noting that he was honoured to receive the award, Quinn said Rotary International which conferred its highest award for 'global understanding and peace' upon American agronomist Norman E Borlaug, should also confer the same honour upon M S Swaminathan.

Former Judge of Madras High Court, Justice Prabha Sridevan who presented the award quoted Tamil poet Subramanya Bharathi that if one person does not get food, the world should be destroyed.

"Instead of destroying the world, Quinn is destroying the hunger," Sridevan added.