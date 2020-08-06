MSSRF to hold virtual conference on contemporary challenges for food and nutrition security

The MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) will hold a virtual consultation on ‘Science for resilient food, nutrition and livelihoods: Contemporary challenges’ between August 7-10 to commemorate its foundation day celebrations.

MSSRF was established in 1988 as a not-for-profit trust by agriculture scientist Professor MS Swaminathan, with proceeds from the First World Food Prize that he received in 1987. The Foundation aims to accelerate use of modern science for sustainable agricultural and rural development and focus specifically on tribal and rural communities with a pro-poor, pro-women and pro-nature approach.

The consultation will have sessions on agro-biodiversity and sustainable production systems, climate change and resilient Tamil Nadu, panel discussion on gendered impacts of the Covid-19 crisis, post-harvest markets and supply chains, and global and national policies for sustainable food systems for balanced diet.

The annual international conference will see eminent speakers from India and across the world including World Food Prize 2020 Laureate Prof Rattan Lal, former Editor of Science, Bruce Alberts, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Prime Minister K Vijayaraghavan and Chief Scientist, WHO, Soumya Swaminathan. The Vice-President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, will deliver the inaugural address of the virtual consultation.

The event will explore contemporary challenges for food and nutrition security, especially those arising from the coronavirus pandemic and climate change. The conference, which coincides with the birthday of MS Swaminathan (August 7), will also be streamed live on MSSRF’s Facebook and YouTube pages.