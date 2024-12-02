Nuts and Dry Fruits Council of India is set to host the second edition of MEWA, India from February 12 to 14, 2025 in Mumbai.

MEWA, India’s foremost B2B exhibition for nuts and dried fruits, will feature participants from over 30 countries. With 130-plus exhibitors and 6,000-plus participants last year, the event will offer the industry to foster advancements in research, innovation, production, trade, and consumption, said a press release.

The trade show to be held at Jio World Convention Centre will showcase the richness and potential of the country’s burgeoning nut and dry fruits market and bring together international exhibitors and industry leaders to foster growth.

Over 300 exhibitors are expected from countries including the US, Chile, Iran, Turkey, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Australia etc.

The exhibition will showcase a diverse range of products from international and Indian suppliers. The exhibitors and visitors will have a chance to attend a series of panel discussions for 14 product categories. Each session will include expert panels comprising processors, exporters, importers, and quality control specialists. These discussions aim to address industry challenges and provide insights into market dynamics.

Gunjan Jain, President NDFC (I) said the event is crucial for fostering international partnerships and addressing the growing demand for dry foods in India. The event will focus on addressing current trends in dry fruit consumption.

MEWA’ 24 witnessed 6,000-plus visitors and 130-plus exhibitors from 20 countries.

The second edition is poised to significantly impact the dry fruits industry by providing a robust platform for trade visibility and potential partnerships. The show will present substantial networking opportunities for attendees.