Mustard accounts for 57% of area sown under rabi crops

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
As rabi sowing gathers momentum, rapeseed-mustard is seen emerging as favourite choice of farmers in North India. As of October 29, mustard acreage accounted for some 57 per cent of the total planted area of 43.29 lakh hectares (lh) sown till now.
The total acreage is 1.8 per cent higher compared with last year’s 42.52 lh during the same period.
Higher market prices for mustard coupled with good residual soil moisture left by extended rains are aiding the sowing trend. The total oilseeds acreage is up 26.58 per cent at 25.33 lh. Of this mustard, accounts for a major chunk. In fact, mustard area is also higher by 26 per cent over same period last year.
Major planting of mustard has been taken up in Rajasthan at 16.9 lh, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 5.96 lh and Madhya Pradesh at 1.25 lh.
The post-monsoon rainfall continues to be good across the country, which has received 38 per cent more precipitation than normal during October 1-27. About 85 per cent of the area has received normal to large excess rainfall, while the remaining 15 per cent had witnessed deficient rains.
Live storage in the 133 major reservoirs monitored by Central Water Commission stood at 141.724 billion cubic metres (BCM), which is 82 per cent of the total capacity as on October 28.
Besides mustard, the other crop which has witnessed a growth in acreage is maize, while all other crops are trailing last year’s levels. Maize acreage stood at 0.83 lh, marginally higher than 0.77 lh. Coarse cereals, including jowar, have been planted in Maharashtra at 1.52 lh, followed by Karnataka at 1.39 lh and Tamil Nadu at 0.91 lh.
Among pulses, gram, the main crop for the season, acreage is lower at 7.77 lhcompared with 9.36 lh in the year-ago period. Rajasthan reported a pulses acreage of 4.84 lh, followed by Karnataka at 2.76 lh and Madhya Pradesh at 0.51 lh.
Cereals such as rice and wheat are trending lower than last year’s levels. Rice has been planted on 3.71 lh compared with 4.34 lh in the year-ago period. Rice planting is mainly going on in Tamil Nadu, where the area stood at 3.28 lh, followed by Telangana at 0.29 lh. Sowing of wheat stood at 0.34 lh compared with 0.35 lh a in same period a year ago.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...