Mustard crushing units face challenges as farmers hold back produce anticipating higher price

Despite a bumper mustard harvest, crushing units in the largest producing State of Rajasthan are facing challenges in securing the raw material as farmers are holding back their produce looking for higher prices. Farmers’ reluctance to sell has resulted in almost a 45 per cent decline in market arrivals in April compared with March and is affecting the crushing of the oilseed.

Arrivals of mustard across major mandis of the country was 7.22 lakh tonnes in April compared with 13.07 lakh tonnes in March. However, when compared with April 2021, arrivals in April this year were 57 per cent more.

Krishan Kumar of Bharatpur Oil Millers Association said mandi arrivals will be less as farmers are expecting better prices. “Farmers are not keen to bring their produce to markets as they feel even a price of ₹7,000 per quintal is low. They are expecting ₹8,500-9,000 per quintal, which some of them had seen last year. As long as the stock limits are in force, prices are unlikely to move up,” he said.

Storage

As per the storage limits imposed on edible oils and oilseeds by the government, processors can store only 90 days’ worth of storage/production capacity. Edible oil wholesalers can store up to 50 tonnes, while as far as oilseeds are concerned, wholesalers can store upto 200 tonnes.

Modal price or the rate at which most trades took place at various mandis in Rajasthan ranged from ₹6,250 to ₹7,100 per quintal on Monday. Modal price was ₹6,250 in Jalore district, while in Sri Ganganagar it was ₹7,100.

Kumar said the decline in arrivals is already hurting the crushing of the oilseeds which is down by about half in April over the previous month. Data is still being collated, Kumar said, adding that “only farmers have the mustard stock now. Neither the trade, nor the millers are having any stocks.”

Warehousing service provider NBHC in its latest mustard report said farmers are not selling their produce at current rates in anticipation of higher realisation in future. “As a result, crushing could lose momentum in the coming months as many farmers are holding back from selling to oilseed processors in the hope of price rising further. So despite the crop being more than last year, crushing won’t pick up unless farmers sell their harvest,” Abhay Dandwate, Chief Risk Officer, NBHC, said in the report.

“Mustard seed prices are getting support from soaring edible oil complex. The short-term range is seen between ₹6,700 and ₹7,300. A sustainable break of this range will result in medium term uptrend and sharp strengthening of prices in the near term,” the NBHC report said.

However, Umesh Verma, a spokesperson for Puri Oil Mills, which has crushing units in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, said the availability of mustard has not been an issue, while the company faced higher production costs, like other millers. Demand for mustard oil is set to pick up in May-June with the start of pickling season, he said.

Higher output

As per the second advance estimates, mustard production is seen higher at 11.45 million tonnes during crop year 2021-22 against the previous year’s output of 10.21 million tonnes.

The Central Organisation for Oil Industry and Trade (COOIT) estimates mustard output for 2021-22 at 10.95 million tonnes over previous year’s 8.5 million tonnes.