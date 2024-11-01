Sowing of rapeseed & mustard, a key winter oilseed crop has taken place in about 18.74 lakh hectares (ha) in Rajasthan, the largest producing state till end October. As per the latest data from the Rajasthan Agriculture Department, the sowing of rapeseed and mustard has taken place in over 46 per cent of the targeted area for the ongoing rabi 2024-25 cropping season.

Rajasthan is targeting rapeseed mustard acreage of 40.50 lakh ha for the 2024-25 cropping season, higher than previous year’s 40.01 lakh ha. However, the current sown area is lower than same period last year’s 22 lakh ha.

Rajasthan is the largest producer of rapeseed mustard, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Gujarat among others. Mustard is sown during October-December period and harvested in February-March.

The above normal monsoon rain this year coupled with increased reservoir storage levels have raised the outlook for the rabi cropping season this year. Farmers are likely to expand the rabi acreages across the country taking advantage of the higher residual soil moisture and water storage levels.

Among other winter crops in Rajasthan, gram (chana) has been sown in 7.25 lakh ha, about a third of the targeted 22.50 lakh ha till end October. Overall, rabi pulses have been planted in some 7.29 lakh ha against the targeted 22.87 lakh ha for the season. Close to a third of the targeted area under rabi pulses has been covered in the state.

However, the rabi cereals -- wheat and barley have been sown in some 55,845 hectares covering only 1.56 per cent of the targeted area of 35.81 lakh ha for the season. Wheat has been sown in 45,520 hectares till Oct end. Rajasthan is targeting wheat area of 32 lakh ha higher than last year’s actual sown area of 31.06 lakh ha.

