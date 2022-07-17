NAARM gets ICAR Sardar Patel Award

The National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM), established by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), has bagged the Sardar Patel Outstanding ICAR Institute Award 2021 (in the Large Institute Category) for its overall performance.

Ch Srinivasa Rao, Director of NAARM, received the award from the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar in New Delhi on Saturday.

The awards were given away at a function to mark the 94th Foundation Day of the ICAR, a NAARM statement said here.

Set up in 1976, the Hyderabad-based institute’s mandate includes capacity building in agricultural research, education and extension education systems.