The National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (Nabard) supported Agri Export Facilitation Centre (AEFC) in Jodhpur has come out with a comprehensive guidebook on agri-exports that outlines essential procedures to make Indian agricultural products available on the global market.

The book was released by Manju Rajpal, Secretary, Cooperative Department & RCS, Government of Rajasthan during the 55th High Level Committee / State Level Task Force (SLTF) meeting on Cooperative Credit Structure organized by Nabard regional office, Jaipur on 26th September 2024.

Nabard has established an initiative titled “Setting up of Agri-Export Facilitation Centre (AEFC) at Jodhpur, Rajasthan,’ funded through its Farm Sector Promotion Fund (FSPF) and implemented by South Asia Biotechnology Centre (SABC), Jodhpur.

The AEFC with support from NABARD, aims to boost Rajasthan’s agricultural exports and serve as resource center for various stakeholders such as agripreneurs, agri-business entities, and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs). The centre is also aimed to equip exporters with the tools and insights they need to succeed in international trade of agricultural commodities and value-added products.

As a significant outcome of this project, the project implementing agency has developed an insightful agri-export guidebook titled ‘From Local to Global: The Agri Exporter’s Roadmap’, authored by Bhagirath Choudhary and Sapna Bohra of South Asia Biotechnology Centre.

Practical information

The agri-export guidebook ‘From Local to Global: The Agri-Exporter’s Roadmap’ is an attempt to assist key stakeholders to explore and navigate through the complexity of trade in food, said Rajiv Siwach, Chief General Manager (CGM), Nabard, RO Jaipur Rajasthan. I am confident that this guidebook will stand as a steadfast ally to key in the chain, the clarity and essential for navigating through the realm of agricultural exports, emphasised Siwach.

The book provides practical information designed to inspire young agripreneurs to start their ventures and explore opportunities in the global marketplace. Additionally, a Hindi version of the guidebook is under preparation for improved accessibility and better outreach to the rural community.

Keeping in view the bountiful production of high value crops in Rajasthan, the potential for processing, value addition and agri exports has never been more promising, said Bhagirath Choudhary, author of the guidebook and coordinator of NABARD Agri Export Facilitation Centre (AEFC). The agri-export guidebook is meticulously curated with practical information to facilitate the journey from local small farms & farmer producer organization (FPOs) to the global marketplace, asserted Choudhary.