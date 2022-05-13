Nafed to purchase 2.50 lakh tonnes of onions

The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (Nafed) plans to purchase 2.50 lakh tonnes (lt) of onion across the States in which Maharashtra’s share would be 2.25 lt.

“Farmers incur cost of ₹20-22 per kg to produce the onion and Nafed is purchasing onion at the price of ₹9-12 per kg. The Maharashtra State Onion Growers’ Association is opposing this rate,” said Bharat Dighole, President, Maharashtra State Onion Growers’ Association.

A delegation of this association recently met Nafed officials at Pimpalgaon Baswant and demanded that it should buy the bulb crop from the farmers at ₹30 per kg.

The Association also demanded that the agencies appointed by Nafed to purchase onion must follow the same rate.

Members of the association alleged that farmers are complaining about the purchase process and Nafed must probe irregularities. Farmers are also planning to take the matter to the police if Nafed fails to curb irregularities in onion procurement.