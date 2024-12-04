The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which sells its products under the Nandini brand, plans to expand its presence in Delhi by launching ice cream in the capital.

After entering the Delhi market with four variants of cow milk, curd and buttermilk, Nandini aims to introduce ice cream in the region. MK Jagadish, Director of KMF, told businessline that the cooperative is identifying a co-packer near Delhi. “The market is large, and despite the presence of multiple players, there is always a supply deficit. However, establishing a strong supply chain remains a significant challenge. We are working on identifying a co-packer near Delhi to address this,” he explained.

Elaborating on the ice cream segment, Jagadish mentioned that Nandini’s ice cream includes natural varieties, which are less commonly available in the market, as few major brands offer them. “We believe our natural varieties will be well-received, and we are looking to enter the ice cream segment in a significant way in Delhi.”

Additionally, KMF plans to open an experience store in Delhi by the end of FY25 to strengthen its footprint beyond southern India.

To support its expansion plans, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) is considering expanding its dairy facilities. “Currently, we have dairies at every district headquarters where unions are located,” said Jagadish.

He noted that while the cooperative has sufficient capacity, some facilities require upgrades. “In Belgaum, we plan to establish a mega-dairy, as the existing one is of small capacity and does not fully meet the region’s demand. Similarly, in Bellary, the dairy is quite old and needs to be upgraded to a larger facility. Looking ahead, we may need a new plant in Belgaum to address future needs,” he added.

Jagadish emphasised that apart from these specific cases, the cooperative has already established adequate capacity across most locations.