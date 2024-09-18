Coromandel International, a Murugappa group company, has claimed that yields in the fields where Nano DAP was used have increased by 2.4 per cent to 27 per cent..

“Data from the field experiments conducted by several reputed Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) institutes and state agricultural universities in over 3,000 locations in diverse agro-climatic zones showed that Nano DAP can enhance the yield of crops,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This data showcases the unique advantage of Nano DAP in comparison to conventional DAP,” it said.

The experiments were held in farmers’ fields in over 3,000 locations and involved a wide variety of crops, including rice, wheat, maize, moong, chickpea, red gram, groundnut, cotton, potato, and onion.

Tested across the nation

“Gromor Nano DAP was tested across the country as part of the research, including several reputed Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Institutes,” it said.

The list included India Agricultural Research Institute (IARI, New Delhi), Indian Institute of Rice Research (IIRR, Hyderabad), Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR, Hyderabad0; Indian Institute of Pulses Research (IIPR, Kanpur), and Central Institute for Cotton Research (CICR, Nagpur).

It was also tested at various state agricultural universities such as Tamil Nadu Agricultural University; Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU); Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth (MPKV); and Punjab Agricultural University.

“In order to gain insights, rapid absorption of Nano DAP in comparison to conventional DAP was assessed using high resolution electron microscopy, quick assimilation and turnover of amino acids using enzyme assays besides internalisation in crops,” it said.

Gromor Nano DAP was designed, developed, and notified by the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO) in 2023, at a time when the country was facing a crisis in the availability phosphatic fertiliser.