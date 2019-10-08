Nashik: Onion farmers boycott auction to protest government ban on exports

The oceans are set to boil
An IPCC special report generates more evidence on oceans buckling under global warming. We have no choice but ...
The functioning of Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMC) in the onion hub of Nashik came to a standstill as farmers boycotted the auction to denounce the Centre’s policy of prohibiting onion exports and imposing limits on stocks.
In Lasalgaon, Asia’s largest wholesale market for onion, 1,370 quintal onion came to the market against the 10,000 quintals for daily auction, with model price soaring to ₹3,700 per quintal.
As per the APMC website, the model price for the red onion was ₹3,805 per quintal on Monday. Lasalgaon mandi sets price trend for onion across the country. Any fluctuation in this market reflects in other parts.
Farmers said that they will not take part in auction at APMCs and bring onion to the market until the Centre revokes its decision.
Shetkari Sanghatana President Anil Ghanwat said that political parties must stop sacrificing interests of farmers and traders to keep the middle class happy and win elections.
“Farmers are suffering heavily because of the Centre’s decision ban the exports of onion. Prices have collapsed and it has become difficult for farmers to recover the cost. We will continue the agitation until the Centre revokes its decision” he said.
In Ahmednagar district, onion farmers joined the agitation and refused to bring their produce to the APMCs. APMC officials have appealed farmers to withdraw the agitation and have assured that they would communicate their demands to the government.
Onion prices have been on the rise since August as floods in the key onion-growing , States especially Maharashtra and Karnataka, disrupted supplies.
The likely fall in area sown to kharif onion further put pressure on prices. Stored onion from rabi crop of last year is being sold in the market. The fresh kharif crop is expected to hit the market from November onwards.
Since onion has been a politically-sensitive crop, the government has taken several measures to boost its supply in the domestic market and contain price rise in retail markets.
