The Ministry of Food and Public Distribution is organising a national conference of Food Ministers’ on Wednesday to develop an action plan for the procurement of coarse grains during the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2023-24 starting October 1. Besides, the day-long event will also deliberate on public distribution system (PDS), food and nutritional security, sugar and ethanol. To be chaired by Food Minister Piyush Goyal, the conference will also see launch of the sugar-ethanol portal.

“Other key agenda points for discussion include the implementation of SMART-PDS, Supply Chain Optimisation, grading of procurement centres, and transformation of Fair Price Shops (FPSs), among others,” Food Ministry said in a statement.

Laying the roadmap

The conference will serve as a platform to reflect upon the challenges and opportunities for achieving the transformation of the food and nutrition security ecosystem in the country and lay down the roadmap for 2023-24.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution has undertaken numerous initiatives in the last nine years, ensuring targeted and timely delivery of food grains to the poor and vulnerable sections of society, the statement said. The implementation of the flagship scheme, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) from January 1, 2023, has further enabled the provision of free food grains to nearly 80 crore beneficiaries, it said.

To further sustain the progress and improvement in PDS, the government is planning to introduce new initiatives to enhance the efficiencies of the system and strengthen the focus on food and nutritional security, officials said.

To encourage procurement of coarse cereals like jowar, bajra and ragi, the Centre has allowed States to pass on the surplus to other States if there is demand from consuming states. Earlier, States were allowed to procure the quantity which they could distribute within their own State.