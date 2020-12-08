National Fishworkers Forum warns Samudhar Bandh; support farmers' strike

National Fishworkers Forum has threatened to go for a Samudhar Bandh, if the government did not pay heed to farmers' demand.

Joining the call given by farmers to repeal the newly enacted farm laws, Narendra R.Patil, Chairperson, NFF demanded the government to withdraw the new farm laws. The Forum also called upon all fishworkers unions in the coast to join the struggle with farmers.

NFF alleged that these laws are anti-farmer in nature and spirit, and will effectively support the corporates in the form of agri-business to loot the country’s natural resources, even increase the corporate’s margin of profits.

The forum does not see the present struggle in isolation and calls for wider alliances and further actions, if the government does not relent to the demands of the farmers. It hoped that the government will immediately stop its repressive tactics to suppress farmer’s protests across the country, the arbitrary imposition of false cases and arrests on farmer leaders and activists.