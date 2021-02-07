National Horti Fair from Feb 8

The National Horticulture Fair (NHF) 2021, starting February 8, will go virtual due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

The five-day annual fair, being organised by the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) - Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR), Bengaluru will showcase the latest developments in the horticulture sector such as the new fruit and vegetable hybrids, farm technologies and demonstration to the farmers.

The NHF, 2021 is organised under the theme ‘Horticulture for Start-up and Stand-up India’. Farmers across the country can participate through the Krishi Vigyan Kendras, said IIHR’s Director, MR Dinesh. “We are hoping to reach out to about 20 lakh farmers across the country through this event which is being held through both online and off-line format,” said Dinesh.The virtual horticulture fair will connect farmers through 721 KVKs, 300 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and the Art of Living farmers training centres located in 16 States, Dinesh said.

About 257 live demonstration of varieties/technologies and farm machineries for 54 horticulture crops including 13 fruits, 26 vegetables, 10 flowers and 5 medicinal crops are being planned at the event. Farmer workshops on hydroponics and plant propagation, home scale processing of fruits and vegetables besides hobby horticulture are part of the five-day event.

An app developed by ICAR-IIHR to connect farmers to the trade and dissemination of market information, Arka Vyapar, will be released by the Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar during the event, Dinesh said.