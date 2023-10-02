Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated the government’s commitment to the welfare of farmers by stressing that it is taking care of interests of each segment of growers.

Replying to a social media post by Arvind Dharmapuri, the BJP MP from Nizamabad, which is one of the main trading centres of turmeric and maize, Prime Minister Modi said, “The well-being and prosperity of our farmers has always been our top priority. By establishing the National Turmeric Board, we aim to harness the potential of our turmeric farmers and give them the support they rightly deserve.”

Highlighting that the benefits for Nizamabad are particularly immense after the National Turmeric Board being set up, Prime Minister Modi said, “We will keep doing whatever it takes to ensure a brighter future for our turmeric farmers.”

Earlier, Dharmapuri, who had promised during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to work for the establishment of a separate Board for turmeric (currently it is handled by the Spices Board), thanked the Prime Minister for the announcement. He recalled his efforts since 2019 to get it approved.

‘Not just a crop’

Modi, who visited Mahabubnagar in Telangana on October 1, had announced to create a National Turmeric Board for the benefit of turmeric farmers. “This move will revolutionise turmeric farming, ensuring fair prices and global recognition. Turmeric isn’t just a crop, it’s an integral part of our culture, used for health, culinary and religious purposes. Its demand surged during the pandemic for its immune-boosting properties. The Turmeric Board addresses this, supporting both farmers and consumers,” Dharmapuri said in a post on twitter (now renamed X).

The Turmeric Board, from sowing to harvest, marketing to export, will be a game-changer for the farmers, he said, and added that Modi’s vision and dedication to farmers will be remembered through generations.