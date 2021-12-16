Natural farming is India’s answer to the world on food security, environment concerns: PM Modi

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
India’s advances in natural farming will show the world the path to achieve food security while keeping living in harmony with the nature, said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appealing the country’s farmers gradually make a shift from chemical-based farming towards an agriculture using natural farming techniques.
“For the emerging possibilities of futures, we have to work today. At this landmark moment, India is well-positioned to provide the world a solution to the issues of food security in a better balance with the nature,” he said in a virtual address to the National Conclave on Natural Farming held in Anand on Thursday.
Modi reiterated his appeal to the world – made during Climate Change Summit – to make it a global mission to build “a lifestyle for environment.”
“I make an appeal to the investor community. This is the time to invest towards organic and natural farming methods and for the processing of the produces from such farming. There is a huge market not just in India, but world over, is waiting for us,”
Modi stated that India’s farmers will take a lead in natural farming and asked them to make a resolve on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of celebration) of India’s independence, “to liberate India’s soil from the chemical-based fertilizers and insecticides,” and unlearn some of the past practices while adopting the new learning.
Stating that the chemical fertilizers cause a huge economic burden on the farming community, Modi stated that “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) is only possible if India’s farming and each farmer becomes Atmanirbhar. “It is possible only by replacing inorganic fertilizers and chemicals, with Govardhan (cow-based ingredients) natural elements to enrich our soil,” Modi said.
Through a series of innovations and policy interventions, farmers have now been provided with ample resources to make a choice on crop for production and its production methods. But amidst deteriorating soil fertility and depleting groundwater reserves, there would be even bigger challenges before the farmers. “It is true that chemical and fertilizers have played an important role in green revolution. But it is equally true that we have to look for its alternatives and start working towards that,” he said.
The imported chemical-based fertilizers have huge cost bearing on the governments and eventually on farmers for cost of farming, as about 80% of the farmers are small farmers having less than 2 hectares of land. This also causes inflationary pressure on the food for the poor. “It is time to get alert and act before it gets late,” Modi said.
Further, in order to provide a complete ecosystem of natural/organic farming, the government is working to create testing infrastructure for such products. Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah stated that in order to encourage natural farming, the government, through the cooperatives ministry would help building a web of testing laboratories, that will test the land and also certify the organic products. “So that the farmers get higher price in the international market. Organisations such as Amul are asked to work to realise this idea,” he said.
Also read: 'Value addition of agriculture can keep India's trade afloat'
The National Conclave was part of the three-day Agri Summit held between December 14-16 at Anand Agriculture University, Anand as a precursor to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. The event was attended by the Union Agriculture Minister Narendrasinh Tomar, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel besides the agriculture ministers of Tripura and Bihar and other central government officials, farmers from Gujarat and other parts of the country, who joined virtually.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...