Natural Farming will not only usher in prosperity, but will also open up a ₹10 lakh crore global market for farmers in India, said Amit Shah, Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah after inaugurating Sabar Dairy’s 800 metric ton per day cattle-feed plant in North Gujarat on Tuesday

“Milk cooperatives need to include natural farming in their training programmes...When Tribhuvandas Patel started the milk cooperative movement, nobody knew Amul would become a ₹60,000 crore enterprise. Similarly, natural farming might look like an useless exercise, but I am telling you, it will open up a ₹10 lakh crore global market for the farmers of India,” Shah said adding that the movement will have to be spearheaded by women in rural areas.

“In the near future, Natural farming will not only become reason for farmer’s prosperity, but it will also become an instrument in freeing the world of diseases like Cancer, Diabetes and Blood Pressure,” Shah said pointing out that cow dung from one “desi cow” can help a farmer till 20 acres of agricultural land. Shah added that Amul is already buying 20 organic products from farmers.

Earlier in the day, Shah inaugurated the cattle feed plant which has been built at a cost of ₹210 crore. This new plant will take the cattle feed processing capacity of Sabar Dairy to over 2000 metric ton per day from the present 1250 metric ton.

“In 1970, the daily per capita milk production in the country was just 40 grams. By 2023, this has risen to 167 grams. The world average is 170 grams. The highest average per capita milk production in the world is in India and the cooperative movement has a big role to play,” Shah said while pointing out that 3.5 lakh families in North Gujarat were dependent on Sabar Dairy.

During this visit to Gujarat, Shah also inaugurated 50th All India Police Science Congress at Gandhinagar.

