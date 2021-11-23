Natural gas gains on MCX, mustardseed slides on NCDEX

Rubber and natural gas futures were the top gainers on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) by Tuesday afternoon, and cotton futures were quoted lower.

On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), mustardseed and kapas futures were trading lower by Tuesday afternoon, and soyabean and dhaniya futures were the top gainers.

On MCX, the November futures of natural gas were trading at ₹366.50 against the previous close of ₹357.60, and the December futures at ₹373.20 against the previous close of ₹364.40. The November rubber futures were trading at ₹19,100 against the previous close of ₹18,672.

The November cotton futures were down by 0.91 per cent during the afternoon hours of trading. It was trading at ₹31,720 as against the previous close of ₹32,010.

The December contracts of mustardseed were down by 2.41 per cent at 1.19 pm on Tuesday on NCDEX. It was trading at ₹8,380 against the close of ₹8,628.

The December futures of soyabean were trading at ₹6,615 on NCDEX during the afternoon hours against the previous close of ₹6,429, up by 2.89 per cent. The December dhaniya futures were up by 2.66 per cent. It was trading at ₹9,040 against the previous close of ₹8,806.