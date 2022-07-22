Natural rubber industry urged to take on sustainability concerns

The demand for natural rubber will increase exponentially in the coming decades. A sustainable and environment-friendly planning is essential to bridge the ever-widening gap between the production and consumption of NR in the country, said Satish Sharma, Chairman, Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA)

He was inaugurating the sixth edition of the ‘India Rubber Meet 2022’ through online mode in the meeting held at Kochi. “Rapid transformation is happening in the tyre industry. The circular economy is gaining strategic advantages in the country and is going to take shape in an organised manner. The industry has come forward to support primary producers in meeting the challenges in the sustainability concerns. The ‘NE-MITHRA’ project of Rubber Board for rubber planting in collaboration with ATMA is a unique and responsible attempt of tyre industry to support the rubber farmers”, he said.

“The Rubber Board is celebrating its 75 th year of foundation and at the same time we are also celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ to make the country self-reliant. The attempts of the Board for a sustainable and self-reliant rubber sector is commendable”, said Sawar Dhanania, Chairman, Rubber Board & President, All India Rubber Industries Association.

Showing resilience

“The rubber sector was affected by the ravages caused by the Covid pandemic. But the sector showed tremendous resilience by bouncing back to normal levels within a short span of time. We realised the importance of digital connectivity, which helped to mitigate the difficulties caused by the absence of physical movement of people and goods to some extent”, said K.N. Raghavan IRS (Executive Director, Rubber Board), Chairman of the Organising Committee. “Most importantly, the rubber sector should understand the significance of sustainability and the need to preserve the nature and environment for future generations”, he. said.

IRM 2022 was organized under the aegis of India Rubber Meet Forum (IRMF), a society formed jointly by Rubber Board and the stakeholder associations in rubber and related sectors.