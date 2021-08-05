NBHC goes digital for auctioning and trading of agri-commodities

National Bulk Handling Corporation (NBHC) on Thursday announced the launch of its electronic application ‘Krishi Setu’, a one-stop solution in post-harvest agri value chain offering seamless user-experience and reduced operational inconveniences in trade execution, through end-to-end digitised processes.

NBHC has developed this advanced e-marketplace for agri-commodities, which directly links buyers and sellers electronically across the country and facilitates hassle-free transactions, purely through disintermediation.

Efficient mechanism

Furthermore, by utilising market linkages and connecting market participants such as farmers, FPOs, government agencies, corporates, traders and processors, the platform enables efficient price mechanism with complete transparency, NBHC said in a statement.

Ramesh Doraiswami, Managing Director & CEO, NBHC, said, “With internet penetration nearing 50 per cent and the number of mobile connections equivalent to 79 per cent of the population in India, trading in agricultural commodities is poised for a leap to the new digital age marked by ease and mobility. As a company focussed on innovation, NBHC aspires to make ‘Krishi Setu’ an Amazon-like e-market platform for agri-commodities and further improve the lives of farmers andFPOs, enabling them to make informed decisions on marketing their produce by providing them market access, transparency and post-harvest value added services.”

Through NBHC’s pan-India reach, deep industry knowledge and tech-enabled operational capabilities, ‘Krishi Setu’ provides services for an extensive range of commodities including grains, pulses, cereals, oil seeds and spices across various locations. The platform is accessible through Google Play Store, QR code scanning and website.

“Krishi Setu is all set to making a difference to the agri value chain through its progressive amenities which combines farming, automation and digitalisation. This platform offers tailor-made solutions for effective process-driven risk assessment & mitigation, coupled with digital financing option. Through ‘Krishi Setu’, we are enlarging our farm gate procurement services from farmers to clientele through disintermediation, by leveraging our tech-enabled operational capabilities. We are committed to empowering farmers by opening a gateway to lucrative deals featured with fair pricing, transparency and zero compromise on the quality,” said Deepak Kumar Singh, Senior Vice-President and Business Head, NBHC.