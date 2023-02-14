The National Bulk Handling Corporation (NBHC), a provider of post-harvest services, has launched three direct procurement centres (DPCs) at Bundi in Rajasthan, Sasaram in Bihar for paddy, and Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh for maize.

NBHC, which commenced direct procurement from farmers in the last kharif season to connect farmers directly to end-users such as processors/ exporters by creating DPCs as pilot projects, has successfully procured from over 700 farmers.

In Chhindwara it has partnered with Krish-e, the Mahindra Group’s farming-as-a-service vertical, to enable procurement of maize directly from farmers. The company has procured over 38,000 quintals worth over Rs 10.3 crore of Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in three commodities, namely, paddy (Basmati), paddy (Sonam & Katarni) and maize.

In 2021, NBHC expanded its services through ‘Krishi Setu’, an e-Market platform providing end-to-end digitised services in the post-harvest agri value chain ecosystem. Krishi Setu provides access to the largest network of agri-commodity sellers, buyers, and lenders across the country. In FY 2022-23, NBHC transacted 1 million quintals valued at Rs 265 crore of GMV.

Deepak Kumar Singh, SVP & Business Head – Agri Commerz, NBHC said, “The changing agriculture policies paradigm has created new opportunities to serve farmers. As a trusted partner, it is our endeavour to positively impact farmers’ income by maintaining transparency in weighment, quality assaying, enabling market linkages and financing options in our newly created DPCs in Bihar, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. We have also introduced the concept of ‘Kisan Saathi’, our local support system in these DPCs to provide farmers logistics support to bring their produce to the DPCs. With an aim to promote village-level entrepreneurs, we have engaged with over 50 Kisan Saathis at these DPCs and wish to further augment the entrepreneurship ecosystem.”

“We are delighted to share that our DPCs have received an amazing response from farmers, which demonstrates our commitment to empowering farmers by opening a gateway to lucrative deals and addressing their unmet needs. This represents a significant milestone for NBHC as we continue to grow and further our expansion plan to create around 100 DPCs in FY2023-24. The combined power of our geographic spread, SOP-driven robust operations, and easy of access through Krishi Setu promises to make NBHC an agritech powerhouse in the near future,” he added.

