NCML renamed to reflect business presence

National Collateral Management Services Ltd, a post-harvest service provider, has renamed itself as National Commodities Management Services to reflect the host of services the company provides as part of its diversification.

The transformation is triggered by various steps taken by NCML to expand its presence in new agriculture frontiers, including pre-harvest services like crop tracking, weather data and yield guidance besides commodity warehousing, electronic platform for buy-sell, testing, supply chain and trucking, it said.

Siraj Chaudhry, Managing Director, NCML said renaming of the company’s business has grown beyond collateral management services.

From a branding perspective it might appear as a small change but it is a giant leap in the life of the business reflecting presence in overall agriculture industry, he added.