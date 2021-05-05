NDDB, EESL to develop innovative energy-efficient solutions for dairy sector

The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) have decided to work together to design and develop innovative energy efficient business solutions for dairy cooperative institutions.

In order to promote efficient renewable technologies in the dairy space, NDDB, the apex dairy institution, inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU)with EESL on Wednesday for this. The MoU was signed by Meenesh Shah, Executive Director, NDDB, and Venkatesh Dwivedi, Director, Projects, EESL, during a virtual ceremony held at NDDB, Anand, Gujarat.

Varsha Joshi, Joint Secretary (Dairy Development), Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India and Chairman, NDDB, and Shri Saurabh Kumar, Executive Vice Chairman, EESL remained virtually present.

Joshi stated that NDDB and EESL will work together to develop the business solutions that will be transparent, scalable and flexible enough to seamlessly embrace different and emerging technologies in a manner that incentivises all the stakeholders. It was emphasised to propagate technically sound and financially viable models meeting the need of electricity, steam and hot water in the dairy cooperative network.

Saurabh Kumar suggested that the strong dairy cooperative network can economise operational costs by adopting energy efficient solutions.

Meenesh Shah informed that NDDB and EESL will facilitate collaboration among various agencies for disposal of crop residues/agricultural waste and bio-waste in an environment friendly, efficient and viable manner through adoption of non-conventional energy generation models.

EESL will conceptualise, propose and design technically sound alternate energy generation solutions for dairy plants in the dairy cooperative sector across the country. EESL will also arrange necessary technical and funding support for design, development and operation of the non-conventional energy generation models.