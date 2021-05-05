NDDB, EESL to develop innovative energy-efficient solutions for dairy sector

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) have decided to work together to design and develop innovative energy efficient business solutions for dairy cooperative institutions.
In order to promote efficient renewable technologies in the dairy space, NDDB, the apex dairy institution, inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU)with EESL on Wednesday for this. The MoU was signed by Meenesh Shah, Executive Director, NDDB, and Venkatesh Dwivedi, Director, Projects, EESL, during a virtual ceremony held at NDDB, Anand, Gujarat.
Varsha Joshi, Joint Secretary (Dairy Development), Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India and Chairman, NDDB, and Shri Saurabh Kumar, Executive Vice Chairman, EESL remained virtually present.
Joshi stated that NDDB and EESL will work together to develop the business solutions that will be transparent, scalable and flexible enough to seamlessly embrace different and emerging technologies in a manner that incentivises all the stakeholders. It was emphasised to propagate technically sound and financially viable models meeting the need of electricity, steam and hot water in the dairy cooperative network.
Saurabh Kumar suggested that the strong dairy cooperative network can economise operational costs by adopting energy efficient solutions.
Meenesh Shah informed that NDDB and EESL will facilitate collaboration among various agencies for disposal of crop residues/agricultural waste and bio-waste in an environment friendly, efficient and viable manner through adoption of non-conventional energy generation models.
EESL will conceptualise, propose and design technically sound alternate energy generation solutions for dairy plants in the dairy cooperative sector across the country. EESL will also arrange necessary technical and funding support for design, development and operation of the non-conventional energy generation models.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Octogenarian artist Vasudev sought to overcome pandemic-induced isolation with a series of experimental ...
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
Chaitanya Tamhane does a tough balancing act in ‘The Disciple’ — allowing the audience to form its own ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...